Flash flood warning issued for parts of Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2021 - 5:25 am
 
Updated August 1, 2021 - 11:52 am
A 20 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A car drives through high water on South Buffalo Drive at West Darby Avenue as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A 20 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Vehicles travel down Craig Road, east of Fort Apache Road, among debris and receding flash flood waters in Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for west central Clark County until 2:45 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, the agency reported.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Rainbow Canyon, Red Rock Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mt. Charleston, Summerlin, Rocky Gap Campground, Lovell Canyon Campground, Kyle Canyon Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Hilltop Campground, Spring Mountain Ranch, Red Rock Canyon Campground and Mary Jane Falls Campground, the agency said.

On Saturday, the south and west parts of the valley plus parts of Henderson received a good drenching early afternoon by swift-moving storms.

Up to three-quarters of an inch fell near Angel Park before storms departed to the east and the valley remained dry the rest of the day.

“The average in several west valley gauges looks like four-tenths of an inch,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

There was plenty of storm activity nearby on Saturday with Mohave County in Arizona and St. George, Utah, receiving heavy storms and some flash flooding.

The forecast calls for a high Sunday near 100 with a 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m.

Sunday appears to be the end of about 10 days of monsoonal activity as the weather service calls for clear conditions Monday and staying that way all the way into next weekend.

High temperatures are expected to escalate with a 110 on Wednesday the zenith for the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

