Flash flood warning issued for parts of Clark County called off

A flash flood warning for west central Clark County issued on Sunday was quickly canceled by the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A car drives through high water on South Buffalo Drive at West Darby Avenue as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A 20 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Vehicles travel down Craig Road, east of Fort Apache Road, among debris and receding flash flood waters in Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

What appears to be the last day of a string of monsoon storms is becoming rather quiet in the Las Vegas area.

“We expected a further development, but it didn’t happen so we called off the flood warning pretty quickly,” meteorologist Chelsea Peters said at 2 p.m. “It looks like most of the precipitation is moving north and east so we aren’t expecting much (this afternoon). There are some indications a cell could happen over the Spring Mountains in an hour or two, but it shouldn’t be too impactful.”

Some storms dropped rain and small hail near Mount Charleston around 10:30 a.m.

On Saturday, the south and west parts of the valley plus parts of Henderson received a good drenching by swift-moving storms.

Up to three-quarters of an inch fell near Angel Park before storms departed to the east and the valley remained dry the rest of the day.

“The average in several west valley gauges looks like four-tenths of an inch,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

The forecast calls for a high Sunday near 100 with a 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m.

Sunday appears to be the end of about 10 days of monsoonal activity as the weather service calls for clear conditions Monday and staying that way all the way into next weekend.

High temperatures are expected to escalate with a 110 on Wednesday the zenith for the week.

