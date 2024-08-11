Flash flood warning issued for west Las Vegas Valley

Nearly a half-inch of rain fell at Charleston and Rampart boulevards, and heavy rain with small hail was reported at Red Rock Resort.

Rain at Mount Charleston not expected to move into Las Vegas Valley

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the west Las Vegas Valley until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The areas included Red Rock Canyon, Summerlin, Lone Mountain and Spring Valley. Heavy rains and winds of 40 mph were expected.

The situation was termed dangerous and potentially life-threatening. Residents were urged to not drive unless under an evacuation order.

Heads up Summerlin and Red Rock areas - a Flash Flood Warning has been issued as heavy rain continues to fall. A rain gauge at Red Rock Detention Basin has collected nearly a half-inch in 30 minutes - beware of flooded washes in the area. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/kn4O3fxRWh — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 11, 2024

Two storm cells had worked their way from higher elevations west of the valley across the 215 Beltway and into northwest Las Vegas as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, radar showed.

In an hour, more than six-tenths of an inch of rain was recorded at the Red Rock Drainage Basin and nearly a half inch of rain had fallen at Angel Park near Rampart and West Charleston boulevards, according to the Regional Flood Control District. Heavy rain was also reported at Red Rock Resort.

A gauge at The Lakes had .28 of an inch of rain recorded by 1 p.m. and several others had more than a tenth of an inch as the storm crept northwest.

Two storm cells were moving over Sandy Valley and Goodsprings at 1 p.m., likely headed for the northwest valley.

But they weren’t likely to make their way into the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“These storms are staying to the upper elevations although the one did drop some heavy rain and some small hail in Summerlin,” said meteorologist Sam Meltzer. “They are generally pretty slow moving and die out pretty quickly, but we will have to watch the rest of the afternoon.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.