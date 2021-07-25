Flash flood warning issued for western valley, including Summerlin

The warning, which included an area in southern Clark County near Sloan, came after damaging thunderstorms on Sunday flooded streets, downed trees and cut power to thousands.

Lightning lights up over the Huntridge neighborhood in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Storm clouds hang over Red Rock Canyon in western Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Belinda Engleman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High winds uprooted this tree on West Seaside Drive in North Las Vegas Sunday night, July 25, 2021. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A motorist watches as a tow truck operator prepares to tows his disabled car from flooded street on St. Rose Parkway near Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorist watch as a tow truck operator prepares to tows their disabled car from flooded street on St. Rose Parkway near Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Motorists navigate through flooded street on St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

High winds, lightning and rain were being felt across much of the Las Vegas Valley as a line of thunderstorms dropped down from the north, causing a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tree downed in Anthem because of the storms on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Two trees were downed said the homeowner. (Courtesy of Maggie Petrel)

Rain pours over the Huntridge neighborhood in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Motorists navigate through flooded street on St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A torrent of water was seen near Red Rock area in in western Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A torrent of water was seen near Red Rock area in in western Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A torrent of water was seen near Red Rock area in in western Las Vegas on Monday, July 26, 2021. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High winds uprooted this tree on West Seaside Drive in North Las Vegas Sunday night, July 25, 2021. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

High winds uprooted this tree on West Seaside Drive in North Las Vegas Sunday night, July 25, 2021. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

A flash flood warning was issued Monday for west central Clark County, including Summerlin, as cleanup crews dealt with the aftermath of severe thunderstorms that swept through the Las Vegas Valley late Sunday.

The warning from the National Weather Service, which included Red Rock Canyon and The Lakes as well as a separate area in the southern county near Sloan, was in effect until 1:30 p.m. The weather service had earlier posted a flash flood watch through 11 p.m. for parts of southwest Clark, Nye and Esmeralda counties in Nevada and San Bernardino and Inyo counties in California.

Heavy rain was reported in parts of the western valley in the late morning, sending water flowing across some roads in the area, including the intersections of Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard and Craig and Fort Apache roads around midday.

Flooding of roadways and buildings also continued in Pahrump, which also suffered damage and flooding in the Sunday night storms. All city and Nye County offices also were closed to the public “due to heavy flooding at various government facilities and on roadways,” the county said in a news release

It also rained hard along the Nevada-California border, near Primm, with the weather service saying on Twitter that 0.71 inches of rain had fallen in a 30-minute period in the area on Interstate 15.

Sunday’s thunderstorms swept across the valley beginning around 8:30 p.m., downing trees and swamping roadways with up to an inch of rain, prompting some swift-water rescues, knocking out power to thousands of customers and leaving cleanup crews with plenty of labor ahead.

The storms, which generated winds up to 70 mph in some areas, initially stretched from the Centennial Hills area to Hoover Dam before working their way south across the valley.

“There was flash flooding at Lake Mead, with a foot and a half to two feet of debris near Boulder Beach and Northshore Road,” said John Adair, a meteorologist with the weather service in Las Vegas.

Pahrump also experienced heavy rains and high winds.

“The Pahrump Valley got hit pretty hard with reports of roofs blown off and trees 3 to 4 feet in diameter snapped,” Adair said, adding that there were no reports of serious injury or deaths in Southern Nevada as of 6:30 a.m.

Damage, in fact, appeared to be most severe in Nye County. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies and first responders were “extremely busy throughout the night dealing with the aftermath of this storm.”

“Many of you are going to find trees down or damage to your vehicles and homes,” the sheriff’s office said. “You do not need to call dispatch to report these. Contact your insurance company.”

Swift water rescues

There were about 10 swift water rescues of drivers whose vehicles stalled in standing water conducted in Henderson Sunday night, according to Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman with the city of Henderson.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the department also conducted two swift water rescues Sunday night. The first was a woman, believed to be a transient, who was pulled from six inches of water in a wash off Boulder Highway around 10 p.m. The second was more severe, in the 4200 block of West Alexander Road, just before midnight.

“A lady got stuck in her Chrysler with her kids in about four feet of water,” Whitney said.

The woman and children were quickly pulled to safety, Whitney said, adding Las Vegas police helped firefighters with the rescue.

NV Energy customers said more than 14,000 customers were without power shortly after the storm swept through Southern Nevada beginning at around 8:30 p.m. By 4:30 a.m. Monday the number had dwindled to to just over 3,100 customers, and by 6:30 a.m. the number of customers without power was at 1,700.

By noon on Monday, the number was down to 390, a spokeswoman for the untility said. The majority of those customers were without power because a vehicle hit a power pole in the Spring Valley area, she said.

More than an inch of rain in some spots

Rainfall totals were impressive. The NWS said the upper Las Vegas wash area saw just over an inch of rain, as did Pittman Park. East Henderson had just shy of an inch, as did other parts of the city. Boulder City recorded 0.83 inches, while the area surrounding Sam Boyd Stadium saw about 0.70 inches.

The Regional Flood Control District said its highest reading was 1.02 inches recorded south of the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson. McCarran International Airport, the weather service’s official recording station, had received about 0.16 inches of rainfall over the preceding 24 hours as of 6 a.m..

The rainfall was even more significant in Mohave County, Arizona, where an initial measurement showed 2.44 inches of rain in the remote Santa Claus area. Adair said swift water rescues unfolded in Mohave County as well.

Weather radar in Las Vegas also went down late Sunday after the weather service reported that the equipment was directly struck by lightning. The agency advised residents to be safe and alert.

Super scary near downtown Henderson, and hearing reports of large trees down in Anthem pic.twitter.com/ythdIbbWo3 — Sabrina Schnur (@sabrina_schnur) July 26, 2021

Downed trees and strong winds were reported in Henderson, particularly on the eastern side of the city. Richards, the citya spokeswoman, said said standing water was reported in many parts of the city at the height of the storm on Sunday.

By 6 a.m. the main thoroughfares in Henderson were clear, with the only evidence of the of the storm being rock and dirt debris in roadways and some construction cones washed away. Rock and dirt debris was observed on both Sunset and Warm Spring Roads with some on Galleria Drive.

Richards said on Monday morning that cleanup crews were working in those areas.

“Our crews are only reporting minor cleanup of sediment in areas of east Henderson, primarily on rural streets that don’t have curbs and gutters,” she said. “Cleanup is starting in the general area of Racetrack (Road) and Warm Springs but they are moving around where needed.

The most severe damage in the city was caused by a tree that blew over and damaged two cars in Inspirada, Richards said.

The monsoonal storm conditions that generated the thunderstorms were expected to ease after Monday, which was expected to see a high of 93 and elevated humidity.

Monsoon conditions were expected to be absent Tuesday through Thursday before returning this weekend, the weather service said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writers Marvin Clemons and Alexis Ford contributed to this report.