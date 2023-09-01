Flash flood watch issued for most of Clark County for Labor Day weekend

Much of Clark County will see a quarter inch to more than 2 inches of rain into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Major rainfall led to flash flooding in Mount Charleston in August. (Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District)

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of Clark County through Saturday night and into early Sunday from thunderstorms and showers that are expected to bring from a quarter-inch to more than 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch covers the recently flood-ravaged Mount Charleston area, but it is hard to know “where the storms end up developing and where the strong ones are — hard to see out that far in advance,” said Stan Czyzyk, meteorologist for the weather service in Las Vegas.

Rainfall from storms early Friday produced some flooding that closed parts of eastbound Flamingo Road at northbound Interstate 515, as well as East Cheyenne Road at Las Vegas Boulevard North, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported.

Some sections of the county will experience from a quarter to one half inch of rain from Friday to Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, but “many places will see quite a bit more than that,” including more than 2 inches, Czyzyk said.

Death Valley National Park, which is closed because of damaging floods from rains brought by Tropical Storm Hilary last month, is not part of the current flood watch because it is not as likely to see heavy rains, he said.

The upper northwest section of the county also is not within the flood watch area, according to Czyzyk.

The weather service forecast for Las Vegas calls for a 60 percent chance of rain Friday and an 80 percent chance of heavy rain Friday night, with temperatures from 94 to a low of 74 degrees Fahrenheit. The chance of heavy rain is at 70 percent Saturday and 20 percent Saturday night, with temperatures from 89 to 74 degrees.

The likelihood of rain is only slight on Sunday, with temperatures of 91 to 68, and then sunny conditions are predicted for Labor Day and clear for the evening, with a projected high of 89 and low of 68.

The weather system emerging in the county comes from the flow of air pushing moisture-filled clouds from the southwest and south, he said.

“We have a strong trough off the West Coast that’s enlarging that flow,” Czyzyk said.

The monsoon weather conditions typical for the season have sent an unusually high amount of rain to the county this year, he said.

Flash flood watches are issued “when conditions are favorable for flooding” and floods are possible, while more-serious flash flood warnings are announced “when flooding is imminent or occurring,” according to the weather service’s website.

