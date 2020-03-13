Flood advisory expires as storm exits valley after record rainfall

Minor flooding can be expected anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday. The North Las Vegas Airport received 1.64 inches to top valley rainfall overnight.

Commuters make their way into downtown Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 95 Friday, March 13, 2020, after an overnight rain. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas strip an overnight rain on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Minor flooding and water in wqashes can be expected anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley most of Friday.

A National Weather Service flash flood advisory covering all of the valley expired at 8:15 a.m.

“You can expect some residual flooding in law areas and water in some of the washes most of Friday,” said meterologist Todd Lericos. “The rain is clearing out of the valley.”

The flood advisory included northern Clark County and northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona. It was originally advised until 6:15 a.m., but extended until 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Record at McCarran, North Las Vegas gets 1.64 inches

McCarran International Airport set a record for March 12 with 0.77 inches through 9 p.m. Thursday when the rainfall stopped. The previous record was 0.24 inches in 1973.

The most rain in the valley fell at North Las Vegas Airport, which recorded 1.64 inches through 4 a.m. Friday. It received 0.84 inches until midnight Thursday and then 0.80 inches from midnight until 4 a.m.

“North Las Vegas got hit hard with a cell early Friday,” Berc said.

Henderson Executive Airport recorded 0.94 inches on Thursday.

The weather service measured about three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain in most places across the valley Thursday evening, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Snowfall was estimated at 6 inches in Kyle and Lee Canyons, but official the measuring is done in the morning by the Clark County Fire Department at Mount Charleston.

At least 2 rescued from water

Firefighters pulled at least two people from rushing water Thursday night after rainfall in the valley.

As many as five people were reported to have been swept away by floodwater in the Flamingo flood channel, the Clark County Fire Department said Thursday night. Dozens of Clark County firefighters were seen along the wash from Paradise Road to Vegas Valley Drive.

Rescuers helped two people out of the water but no others were found, the fire department said about 10 p.m.

About 20 firefighters were at the wash Friday morning, searching for possible other flood victims.

Record rainfall on Thursday led to flooding. Multiple roads and intersections in Las Vegas were flooded, some with vehicles stuck or abandoned.

Drying out Friday for weekend

Scattered showers are expected Friday through 11 a.m. and the northeast parts of Clark County and Lincoln County could see rain into the afternoon hours, Berc said.

Any widely scattered showers should move out out of the valley in mid to late morning, he said.

Skies will gradually turn sunny through the day Friday. The high should be near 62. The forecast high for Sunday is 70.

Showers are possible on the weekend, but not likely, Berc said.

More storms, snow next week

Conditions should be clear through Monday before storms move in Tuesday and Wednesday, Berc said, noting snow could fall as low s 5,000 feet in Kyle and Lee canyons.

“It will be a colder front,” Berc said. “We expect considerable rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday with snow at lower levels in the mountains.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Dalton LaFerney contributed to this report.