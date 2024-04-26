Flood advisory issued for Henderson, Boulder City; winds gust to 45 mph

Potential heavy runoff from a storm moving northwest to southeast has prompted a flood advisory for the southeast valley.

Rain clouds obscure some of the hills on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley shortly before noon on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm clouds hover around Thomas W. Ryan and West Lake Mead boulevards on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gentle rain that started around 10 a.m. has become a bit more intense in the Las Vegas Valley as of 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Wind gusts to 45 mph were recorded in the northeast while up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell near the Henderson Executive Airport.

A flood advisory has been issued until 3:15 p.m. for the Henderson and Boulder City area because of expected runoff.

A gauge near Sloan Canyon showed .83 of an inch in the past two hours. Several gauges in the area were reporting a half-inch over two hours.

“The runoff might be pretty strong,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “We have had a few reports of hail or graupel.”

Road conditions as of 2 p.m. included some flooding near Whitney Ranch and Sunset Road in Henderson.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported 14 property damage and three injury crashes between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“Although it’s always important to follow the speed limit, you should make a point to drive considerably slower than normal when it’s raining,” the NHP wrote in an email. “In wet weather, it takes much longer to come to a complete stop. Hydroplaning is also more likely to occur. It’s especially important to go slower when it first starts raining because the fresh rain will bring out the oils on the road and make the surface even slicker.”

There was a 60 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms Friday in the valley, the weather service said in its late Thursday forecast.

Sky conditions were mostly cloudy. The weather service forecast a high near 71, but after a high of 64 at 10 a.m., the reading at Harry Reid International Airport had dropped to 54 by 11:40 a.m.

Southwest winds of 9-14 mph were expected to become northeast in the afternoon with gusts to 24 mph.

“It’s not a very heavy rain, but it will be large in coverage,” meteorologist Sam Meltzer said.

Storms and showers could continue into Friday evening before skies clear later in the night. The chance of rain is 40 percent. Saturday and Sunday will be clear or mostly clear with highs around 79 and 82, respectively.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 90s next week, Meltzer said.

