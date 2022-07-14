95°F
Flood advisory issued for Lake Mead area; wet evening possible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2022
 
Updated July 14, 2022 - 6:53 pm
A shopper in a plastic raincoat walks through a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the v ...
A shopper in a plastic raincoat walks through a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A radar image of the Las Vegas Valley as of 5:48 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022. Light rain stret ...
A radar image of the Las Vegas Valley as of 5:48 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022. Light rain stretches from St. George, Utah, south to northwest Arizona. Some moderate to heavy showers run across an area south of the valley from Primm east to Henderson. (National Weather Service)
Clouds gather over eastern Las Vegas near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue on Thursday, July ...
Clouds gather over eastern Las Vegas near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Tony Garcia / Las Vegas Review=Journal)
Shoppers take cover beneath an umbrella in a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the vall ...
Shoppers take cover beneath an umbrella in a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A person crosses West Charleston Boulevard as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 1 ...
A person crosses West Charleston Boulevard as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clouds over the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Clouds over the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A flood advisory has been issued for southeastern Clark County, including Cottonwood Cove on Lake Mead.

The National Weather Service advisory is effective until 8:45 p.m. Heavy rain and 40 mph wind gusts are possible along with nuisance flooding.

Earlier Thursday, a mountainside just north of Boulder City received 0.91 of an inch of rain from an afternoon thunderstorm.

A gauge northwest of Prim recorded .67 of an inch while another northeast of the border town logged 0.87 of an inch.

The widespread storm was the first valley rainfall since the last week of March.

Nearly a half-inch of rain — 0.47 of an inch — fell on Sunrise Mountain in the east valley. The Arroyo Grande Sports Complex in Henderson received .20 of an inch. The Clark County Museum in far east Henderson recorded .16 of an inch, according to Regional Flood Control gauges. A gauge near Green Valley showed .31 of an inch. South Point received 0.39 of an inch. A gauge near Jean showed .31 of an inch.

As of 6 p.m., National Weather Service radar showed several small cells of moderate to heavy showers dotting an area south of the valley from Primm eastward to Henderson while light rain was falling in the valley and north into the Sheep Range.

Spring Valley gauges showed .24 of an inch and .20 of an inch while Floyd Lamb State Park in the northwest received .12 of an inch. A gauge near Caesars Palace recorded .04 of an inch.

30% chance rest of evening

A 30 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, likely before 10 p.m., is the latest National Weather Service forecast for the valley. South winds of 5-13 mph may gust to 18 mph.

After a Friday morning low near 87, the high will be around 107, with a 20 percent chance of showers and storms after noon.

“It will be one of those hit or miss things, depending exactly on where the storms pop up,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said Wednesday. “The chance is about 20 percent each day. It’s best to keep up and watch your outdoor plans each day.”

The storm conditions could shift more back to the east next week, Nickerson said.

Overnight lows in the upper 80s are forecast through the weekend, well above the normal overnight low of 82 this time of summer.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
