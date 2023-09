Flood warning extended to 9:30; Mount Charleston threatened — PHOTOS, VIDEO

The flash flood warning for much of the Las Vegas Valley has been extended to 9:30 p.m. Spring Mountains may get another heavy dose.

A vehicle is towed from the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne. (NDOT FASTCams)

Motorists in heavy rain at Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway about 3:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (NDOT)

Dark skies over Las Vegas as seen from Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road about 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (NDOT)

A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A tour group braves the rain on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Water floods a Circle K gas station at 5485 E. Tropicana Ave. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People brave the rain on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A vehicle makes a wake taller than itself while traveling down South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People brave the rain on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Duck Creek rages with water from recent rainfall near Jack in the Box at East Russell Road on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue is flooded while a pedestrian waits to cross the street on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pedestrians walk through flooded sidewalks on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cars drive through flood water on South Andover Street on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is backed up as crews continue to repair a large sinkhole near Jones Boulevard and Rochelle Avenue, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People shield themselves from rain in a bus shelter on East Sahara Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flash flooding spills over the sidewalk and into a parking lot while traffic plows through the water on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A tour group braves the rain on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A pedestrian walks down a flooded sidewalk on South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Water floods into the street near a Circle K gas station at 5485 E. Tropicana Ave. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers battle the conditions Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, near West Charleston and South Rampart boulevards in Las Vegas. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car is stuck Friday. Sept. 1, 2023, at the on ramp for U.S. Highway 95 at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (James Carlson)

Heavy rain caused a vehicle to get stuck at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. (NDOT FASTCams)

A Clark County School District bus navigates through wet streets at Windmill and Spencer on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Natalie Burt)

Floodwater flows into the Pittman wash on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Natalie Burt)

Heavy flooding at Windmill and Bermuda on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Natalie Burt)

A mail truck navigates the intersection of Windmill Lane and Bermuda Drive on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Natalie Burt)

A pedestrian walks through rain at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Bruce Street on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Traffic plows through flash flooding at East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A motorcyclist makes way through flood waters on East Sahara Avenue at South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Motorists watch flash flood waters as they pass through East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cones are knocked over while a trailer drives through flash flooding at East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Traffic moves down East Sahara Avenue at South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pedestrians stop to watch flash flooding at the intersection East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Traffic is backed up down East Sahara Avenue during heavy rains on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in place for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Spring Mountains, including Mount Charleston, may be in for some heavy rain Friday evening.

Radar shows heavy cells on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley tracking toward the mountain as of 4:50 p.m.

“We are seeing some stuff (storm cells) that has put down 1, 2 to possibly 3 inches heading that way,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman. “That’s not good.”

Mount Charleston received between 6 and 9 inches of rain just 10 days ago from Tropical Storm Hilary, causing massive road destruction as well as other structural and water system damage.

A gauge closest to the peak recorded .71 of an inch of rain in the three hours ending at 5 p.m. A gauge at Harris Springs had logged 1.26 inches in an hour while a gauge halfway between the village and Route 157 had logged 1.93 inches for the afternoon.

“We don’t expect that much for the valley, but that depends on the next few hours,” Stessman said. “There is some activity to the south” that could move toward Las Vegas overnight.

Flash flood warnings across valley

A flash flood warning for most of the Las Vegas Valley runs until 9:30 p.m. Friday as heavy rains move southwest to northeast.

More than 1.5 inches of rain had fallen in a few locations and flash flooding was occurring in several areas,

Much of the heavy rain was ending around 4 p.m., but flooding was causing issues, according to the National Weather Service.

The southwest valley was hit hard with one gauge near Hualapai and Russell getting 1.85 inches and several others with well over an inch.

⚠️We have extended our Flash Flood Warnings through 645PM this evening. While the heavy rain has ended across the valley, you can see a LOT of traffic issues, closed roadways, and flooding impacts across the city. Check the latest at https://t.co/oTcg7Ju4Gl! #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/7URf4adfpg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

“Life-threatening flash flooding” is expected from Southern Highlands and Red Rock Campground all the way north to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the weather service in the original warning to go to 5:45 p.m.

Areas include downtown, North Las Vegas, Spring Valley, Lone Mountain, Paradise, East Las Vegas, Aliante, Nellis Air Force Base and others.

In related developments:

— A ground stop was ordered for flights at Harry Reid International Airport until 6:15 p.m. Flight delays were averaging 183 minutes. Departures were averaging a 90-minute delay. The airport had 673 flight delays on Friday through 6 p.m. and 108 cancelled flights.

— About 6,200 NV Energy customers were without power as of 4 p.m. The biggest outage appeared to be near Rainbow and Quail with 2,638 lacking electricity. The total was reduced to 4,250 by 6:05 p.m.

— The monthly First Friday event in the Arts District was cancelled.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning ⚠️until 3:00 PM for northeast Clark County including Overton, Overton Beach and Valley of Fire. Heavy rain leading to flash flooding and debris over some roads #nvwx pic.twitter.com/xeCLdzB0aN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

Thunderstorms that developed south of Las Vegas delivered heavy rain along the 215 Beltway and into Henderson as of 1:25 p.m.

A gauge near South Point showed .40 of an inch falling within 15 minutes and .59 of an inch within 30 minutes. In the span of two hours the gauge record 1.57 inches.

A handful of gauges in the northeast valley showed up to .79 of an inch within an hour.

At 3:45 p.m., a gauge near Windmill and Paradise roads logged 1.18 inches in the preceding four hours. That’s near the southeast corner of the airport.

A flash flood warning runs until 4:30 p.m. for the Goodsprings-Sandy Valley-Mount Potosi area. Heavy rain, possible flooding and winds of 40 mph or stronger are forecast.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning ⚠️for central Clark County including Las Vegas, Henderson, Sam Boyd stadium and East Las Vegas. Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/oyyiAs0mjN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

The southeast side of the valley was also under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m. Areas include Henderson, east Las Vegas and Sam Boyd Stadium. Heavy rain and possible flooding is expected. Winds will also be strong.

A flash flood warning runs until 3 p.m. for the Moapa Valley, Overton, Overton Beach and Valley of Fire area in northeast Clark County.

Flash flooding was reported about 1:30 p.m. at Valley of Fire, according to the weather service. Social media photos showed flooding on Overton city streets as well.

Death Valley, closed indefinitely because of heavy flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary, was getting more heavy rain Friday afternoon.

Early Friday storm

Earlier Friday, nearly all of the Las Vegas Valley received considerable rain. The central valley received the most precipitation. The north didn’t receive quite as much and the southern end was close to being dry.

With a Flash Flood Watch in effect today, the graphics show SPC's Severe Weather Outlook and WPC's Excessive Rain Outlook for today and tonight. In addition to the heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds can be expected with storms today. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/V6Px2R26RI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

Just over an inch of rain fell at Interstate 15 and Charleston Boulevard during the morning hours with .75 of an inch recorded at the Las Vegas wash and Craig Road and the same amount at the Upper Flamingo wash in Summerlin. A gauge near the Rio on Twain Avenue recorded .71 of an inch.

A flood watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

A flood advisory was in effect until 8:15 a.m. for Clark County. In addition, the weather service posted on X that parts of northeast Clark County, Valley of Fire State Park and Moapa Valley are under a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m.

Street flooding

Heavy rain caused flooding in streets across the valley. A car appeared to be stuck in water at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Many northeast valley streets had a foot or more of water in intersections during the morning commute.

Green Valley appeared to be the only area left dry by the storm cells as they moved from the southwest to the northeast.

By 9:30 a.m., most of the rain had moved northeast of the valley with light rain over the Sheep Range and heavier cells in the Mesquite area.

However, more rain is expected Friday evening.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️until 1015 am PDT for parts of NE Clark County. Valley of Fire State Park and the Moapa Valley. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/t3SqJNvayi — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

In addition, Clark County has issued a dust advisory for Friday to advise residents and local construction sites for possibly elevated levels of blowing dust because of the forecast for high winds.

Rain chance goes into Sunday

“Pretty much the whole valley has a chance,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “These are monsoon showers, so it just depends where the storm hits. An area could get a quick half-inch to inch of rain.”

While temperatures are a bit lower than typical monsoon temperatures, Planz said a trough off the West Coast is drawing moisture into Southern Nevada from northern Mexico and southern Arizona.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, most likely after 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high near 94 degrees. Morning winds of 9-14 mph should escalate to 18-23 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 34 mph.

Precipitation or storms increase to a 90 percent chance Friday night with some heavy downpours possible. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

The Saturday low should be near 73 before a 70 percent chance for showers or storms. The high should be near 89 with wind gusts to 22 mph. The risk for precipitation drops to 20 percent overnight Saturday, but some heavy rain is possible.

Isolated storms or showers are a 20 percent chance on Sunday. The high should be around 91.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.