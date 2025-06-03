Flood watch in effect for the Las Vegas Valley
The National Weather Service Las Vegas bureau says scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Tuesday.
A flood watch is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley from noon Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas bureau.
Other areas of concern include the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and western Clark and southern Nye County.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday, mainly between 2 and 4 p.m. The high will be near 97 degrees. East winds 5 to 10 mph will become south in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated Tuesday night, with the low at 75.
Rains are also expected on Wednesday, with a high of 94.
