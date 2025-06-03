Flood watch in effect for the Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service Las Vegas bureau says scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Tuesday.

Lightning appears in the sky Monday, June 2, 2025, near Interstate 11 and North Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Traci Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A flood watch is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley from noon Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas bureau.

Other areas of concern include the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and western Clark and southern Nye County.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday, mainly between 2 and 4 p.m. The high will be near 97 degrees. East winds 5 to 10 mph will become south in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated Tuesday night, with the low at 75.

Rains are also expected on Wednesday, with a high of 94.

