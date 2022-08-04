Flood watch issued as Las Vegas Valley monsoon risk increases

A flood watch has been issued through Friday night as monsoon rain and storm chances return to the valley for an extended period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

Monsoon storm chances will return for the Las Vegas region starting Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A washed out road from monsoonal flash floods in Pahrump, Nev., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The watch was issued Thursday afternoon and includes portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada, including Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Las Vegas Valley, Clark County, Lincoln County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and and Southern Nye County.

“An upper-level disturbance arriving from the south Thursday into Friday is adding an additional dynamic to the atmosphere,” said meteorologist Barry Pierce.

A 30 percent chance of showers or storms was forecast for Thursday after 11 a.m. The sky will be partly sunny with a high near 101. Southwest winds of 5-13 mph are expected.

The probability of precipitation rises to 40 percent Thursday evening when skies will turn mostly cloudy and winds will drop to 6-9 mph.

The chance of rain or storms rises to 50 percent on Friday. A high of 95 is forecast with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph.

Monsoon season in the desert southwest runs from June 15 to September 30, & we are currently 49 days into the 2022 monsoon season.

So how much precip have we seen around the forecast area so far this monsoon season? Check out the graphic below! ⛈️☔#Monsoon2k22 #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/jesXEtiG4g — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 3, 2022

Chances of moisture are lower on the weekend.

“The higher terrain might see more activity on the weekend, but the chance remains in the valley,” Pierce said.

The monsoon risk continues for the coming week.

High temperatures of 95 to 100 are expected, a bit below the norm this time of year that is 104.

Relative humidity levels, however, have been in the 20 percent range, above the traditional range around 10-12 percent.

Harry Reid International Airport, the official measuring station for the valley, has received .84 of an inch of rain this year, with .68 falling during monsoon activity in the past two weeks. The normal rainfall at the airport on Aug. 3 is 2.50 inches.

