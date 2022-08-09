Flooding briefly shuts down Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas were briefly closed Tuesday afternoon due to flooding, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Rain moves across the east side of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain in Las Vegas is a 30 percent chance during the afternoon and evening on Aug. 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The lanes had been closed at Primm Boulevard in Primm shortly after 3 p.m. “due to flooding in California,” traffic officials said in a tweet (@RTCSNV). By 5 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, troopers said in a tweet (@NVStatePolice_S).

The lanes were closed after severe thunderstorms pounded the area. Primm is 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Earlier in the day, northwest Clark County, including Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains, was under a flash flood warning, the National Weather Service said.

At 3 p.m., the agency said strong thunderstorms over the area produced heavy rain and 40 mph winds.

But the Las Vegas area mostly remained dry Tuesday as the monsoonal moisture stayed to the east and west of the valley.

On Monday, rain fell for about 10 minutes in the central valley north of the airport. No official measurement was recorded.

