Flooding closes Deer Creek Road at Mount Charleston

Deer Creek Road is closed Sunday afternoon for flooding and a rock slide, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rain and flooding closed SR-158/Deer Creek Road in both directions in Mount Charleston on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Radar look of Southern Nevada at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (National Weather Service)

Hail is seen Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, after a storm on Mount Charleston. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deer Creek Road near Mount Charleston was closed Sunday afternoon because of flooding and a rock slide, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service urged drivers in a tweet to “avoid the area and stay out of any washes and creeks!”

SR-158 (Deer Creek Rd) is CLOSED due to flooding and a rock slide. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect, avoid the area and stay out of any washes and creeks! #nvwx @GoMtCharleston https://t.co/TcG5ca71QL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 23, 2020

Meteorologist Kate Guillet said the area had received just over an inch of rain by 3:20 p.m., and a flash flood warning is in effect until 5 p.m. She was not sure when the road would reopen.

Drivers can check the status of the road on the Nevada Department of Transportation’s road conditions map.

