Flooding in southwest Las Vegas Valley closes road

Police closed a thoroughfare in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon after thunderstorms left heavy rainfall in the area.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Larry Hadfield said West Silverado Ranch Boulevard was closed in both directions at Dean Martin Drive roughly to Decatur Boulevard.

Police put up barricades to prevent traffic from going through the area, but some trucks and cars still found a way on the road and drove through floodwaters.

It was unclear on how long the closure would remain in place.

