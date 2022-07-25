92°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Flooding in southwest Las Vegas Valley closes road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2022 - 3:16 pm
 
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Veg ...
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Veg ...
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Veg ...
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Veg ...
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Veg ...
West Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed Monday, July 25, 2022, at Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police closed a thoroughfare in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon after thunderstorms left heavy rainfall in the area.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Larry Hadfield said West Silverado Ranch Boulevard was closed in both directions at Dean Martin Drive roughly to Decatur Boulevard.

Police put up barricades to prevent traffic from going through the area, but some trucks and cars still found a way on the road and drove through floodwaters.

It was unclear on how long the closure would remain in place.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Storm, flooding in northwest Arizona could spread to Las Vegas on Monday
Storm, flooding in northwest Arizona could spread to Las Vegas on Monday
2
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
3
CCSD offers plan on mask-wearing, distance learning as classes return
CCSD offers plan on mask-wearing, distance learning as classes return
4
‘I always felt very safe there. Not anymore.’: Strip tourists express new worries
‘I always felt very safe there. Not anymore.’: Strip tourists express new worries
5
Students, parents weigh in on early start times in Clark County schools
Students, parents weigh in on early start times in Clark County schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST