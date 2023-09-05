84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Floodwaters wash away northeast valley desert landscape

Floodwater rushes down Madonna Drive in far east Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 11:53 am
 
Floodwater rushes down Madonna Drive during a heavy afternoon thunderstorm on Saturday, Feb. 2, ...
Floodwater rushes down Madonna Drive during a heavy afternoon thunderstorm on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Photo submitted)

Floodwater took its toll across the Las Vegas Valley last weekend.

At the base of Frenchman Mountain on the far northeast side, the water and destruction came swiftly at the Madonna Drive home of Renee Paterson and Fernando Gomez.

The two-story white residence sits on a down slope high above the valley floor.

Heavy rain and gravity combined to send floodwater rushing downhill at a velocity likely faster than the vehicle speed limit. There are no Regional Flood Control rain gauges nearby, but one more than a mile away and downhill showed more than 3 inches during the intense mid-afternoon Saturday thunderstorm.

The torrent mangled metal fences, ripped out landscape foundations and tore away at concrete walls — nearly everything in its path.

“First it was the front yard, then the back, under the garage and foundation and it really went to town,” Paterson said, recounting what her mother-in-law witnessed about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. “She was at home and then we could not get back to her.”

After washing away the desert landscaping to leave tree roots exposed, several feet of mud and debris was deposited everywhere.

Not wanting the mud to dry and cake to exacerbate the massive problem, family and several friends went to work after photographing the damage.

“Four hours on Saturday night, 10 hours on Sunday and five hours on Monday,” Paterson said of efforts by six people. “The front and back yard are smoked.”

The Hickey Elementary teacher worries the trees may not survive because of the exposed roots. A pet desert tortoise has recovered after the deluge.

Mother Nature played the biggest role in the damage, but Paterson said she believes two storm drains that were plugged with vegetation may have added to the troubles.

“My husband and a neighbor climbed down there (to the storm drains) with pick axes,” she said in an attempt to to clear passages for the water.

The financial toll? Gomez estimated it at $50,000.

“We are not in a flood zone,” Paterson said. “The front page of our policy says it is not flood insurance. We are looking for loopholes.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
‘Shoulder riding’ appears to ease heavy traffic on I-15 at Primm
‘Shoulder riding’ appears to ease heavy traffic on I-15 at Primm
2
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
3
2 booted from Vegas flight after complaining about vomit-covered seats, woman says
2 booted from Vegas flight after complaining about vomit-covered seats, woman says
4
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
5
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas residents, public works clean up after storm
Las Vegas residents, public works clean up after storm
Drowning death suspected after massive rainfall, water rescues in Las Vegas
Drowning death suspected after massive rainfall, water rescues in Las Vegas
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Flash flood watch issued for most of Clark County for Labor Day weekend
Flash flood watch issued for most of Clark County for Labor Day weekend
Heat, humidity build cells that drop light rain on the valley
Heat, humidity build cells that drop light rain on the valley