Fog, expected rain slowing travel across Las Vegas Valley

Morning fog is affecting the Monday commute while heavier rain should arrive around 11 a.m.

Low clouds envelop a mountaintop in Summerlin on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snowboards get their gear on as they prepare to enjoy Lee Canyon Ski Resort on December 22, 2023. Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fog is hampering traffic around the Las Vegas Valley during the Monday commute. Rain is expected to increase before noon.

#FASTALERT 7:19AM, Jan 22 2024 ,

Traffic Alert: Reduced visibility due to fog throughout the Valley

Use caution — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 22, 2024

The Regional Transportation Commission posted on X shortly after 7:15 a.m. of foggy conditions across the valley.

Light rain was falling in some locations, but heavier rain is expected around 11 a.m., according to National Weather Service radar.

A handful of Regional Flood Control District rainfall gauges showed .04 of an inch of rain overnight in the northwest part of the valley from Providence south to Blue Diamond.

No other rain was recorded across the valley, but some light rain may not have been measured.

Rain has already begun in Barstow and will continue to spread east through the morning. Beware of wet and slick roads today, and slow down during heavier rainfall. #vegasweather #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/XODKjUg5kd — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 22, 2024

Monday is forecast to be the wettest day of the storm activity, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“We should see from a quarter-inch to a half-inch across the valley and maybe up to 12 inches in the mountains above 7,000 feet,” he said.

The latest weather service forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain showers, mainly after 10 a.m.

The Monday high should be near 55 with winds below 10 mph.

Showers are expected to continue into the evening with a 90 percent risk of precipitation.

The Tuesday forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 60.

As you may have heard, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for elevations above 7,000 feet in the Spring Mountains from 10 PM tonight – 10 AM Tuesday, but what kind of impacts can we expect up at Kyle & Lee Canyons? ❄️🏔️🙅🚙#NVwx pic.twitter.com/2vWwrL9905 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 20, 2024

Mountain forecast

Lee Canyon reported 2 inches of snow overnight Saturday and a trace on Sunday night.

The expected Monday snowfall of up to a foot would be a delight for snow lovers. The resort has received 34 inches of snow this year and four of five lifts are open, but only six of 31 trails can be utilized.

Sledding on the slopes near Mount Charleston is still not a good idea because of insufficient snow, officials are advising. Reports on social media say a woman was knocked unconscious while attempting to sled on Saturday.

