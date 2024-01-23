Fog slows commute; storm may clear out late Tuesday

Fog, low clouds and gentle rain affecting motorists during the Las Vegas commute Tuesday morning should clear out later this morning, says the National Weather Service.

Fog is a factor for motorists at the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway on the far west side of the Las Vegas Valley about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (RTC)

Commuters on the 215 Beltway near Decatur Avenue encounter slightly limited visibility and a wet road surface about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (RTC)

Ire-Lynn Rettinger, 2, plays with her brother Aiden, 16, off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A couple walks through Cornerstone Park following the rain in Henderson, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A couple walks through Cornerstone Park following the rain in Henderson, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

“We have reports of some fog and low clouds in the Henderson foothills up toward Black Mountain,” said meteorologist John Adair. “Some of the higher streets are seeing low clouds. It should clear out by 9 or 10 a.m.”

Wet and dreary conditions have lead to pockets of locally dense fog this morning, beware of sudden drops in visibiltity on local roadways until conditions improve later this morning. #VegasWeather #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/oBosKTcCud — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 23, 2024

Visibility wasn’t terrible across much of the valley during the morning commute with some areas at about 2 to 4 miles as of 7 a.m., Adair said.

Several days of gentle across much of the valley were expected to draw to a close, but not until later Tuesday.

“Some spots on the west side of the 215 in Summerlin received the most at two-thirds to three-quarters of an inch,” Adair said. “We may see a few breaks of sunshine later in the day, but better on Wednesday morning.”

Rain intensified in some places overnight.

A rain gauge showed Red Rock Canyon visitor’s center received just over a half-inch of precipitation from midnight to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday while another gauge just north of Kyle Canyon Road (Route 157) showed 1.02 inches in the same time period.

Early Tuesday morning, Lee Canyon reported it had received 7 inches of snow in the past 24 hours.

Airport delays

Unseasonably thick and persistent fog plus rainfall from a storm system dominated the valley all day Monday and into the night, making Harry Reid International Airport worst in the nation for flight delays and cancellations.

Reid had by far the most disrupted flights in the country with 291 delayed from takeoff — the next highest was Los Angeles International Airport with 19 delays — with 41 flights canceled, and 350 delayed landings and 41 touchdowns canceled, according to FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines was affected the most, with 291 delays and 42 cancellations, and Spirit Airlines second with 72 delays and eight canceled flights, FlightAware reported.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the airport had 143 flights delayed and eight canceled, according to FlightAware.

That storm, combined with clouds and low winds, made the fog stick around, said Morgan Stessman, meteorologist for the weather service in Las Vegas.

‘The fog, that just hit me, like wow’

Pedestrians interviewed on the wet, foggy and low-lit streets of the downtown Summerlin shopping district just after dusk Monday seemed to be taken aback a bit by it all, but were rolling with it.

“Actually, pulling up from the freeway in Summerlin was crazy, like you could hardly see in front of you,” Las Vegas resident Javier Fuhriman said about the bank of fog still looming above. “And that’s really surprising. It was totally dark. You could only see like a hundred feet in front of you.”

“Honestly, I thought it was pretty beautiful,” the 23-year-old added. “It was definitely a different feeling than normal Vegas. So it’s just really a strange kind of year. Kind of a late, late winter.”

“I really enjoy the weather, it’s been pretty nice,” said his companion, Xiang Navarrette, 23, also from Vegas.

“It was super hard to see, crazy roads,” said Trinity Redford, 25, of Henderson, holding an umbrella and a takeout pizza amid the rainfall. “I haven’t seen this kind of fog in Las Vegas before.”

But the heavy rains bode well, Redford said. “It’ll be nice to have some greenery in a little bit.”

“The fog, that just hit me, like wow,” said Justice Reed, 15, of Las Vegas. “I mean, it was unexpected. It just came out of nowhere. And they said it was going to rain. It was going to be light rain, but it was very heavy.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X. Review-Journal reporter Jeff Burbank contributed to this report.