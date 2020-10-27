Freeze forecast for rural areas while Las Vegas warms back up

Gradually warming conditions all week will bring Southern Nevadans back to above normal temperatures by Halloween, but not before some rural residents feel a bit of frost.

Visitors bundled in sweatshirts and jackets cross Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A cold front arrived in the valley Monday as the National Weather Service issued the first freeze watch of fall for late Monday through Tuesday morning. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A pedestrian bundled up for cold weather as she walks along East Clark Avenue, on Monday Oct. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The first freeze of the fall — with lows around 29 — is forecast for areas in southern Clark County, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s the outlaying rural areas that we are most concerned about,” said meteorologist Chris Outler.

In Las Vegas, the Monday low dipped to 41 degrees, 14 degrees below normal, as a cold front also brought winds gusting close to 60 mph.

The Tuesday high should reach 67 with a 73 on Wednesday and 77 on Thursday. By Halloween, Saturday, the high should reach 80, 6 degrees above normal.

It's #NationalPumpkinDay! 🎃 Check out the gourd-geous forecast for the week ahead! It'll start out cool and gusty, but we quickly 'squash' those conditions and warm up the rest of the week. Enjoy! 🎃 #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/j6qiVIeGVH — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 26, 2020

High winds

Boaters at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave will encounter high waves and brisk winds up to 25 or 35 mph.

“Lake Mead will be a better place to be on Tuesday as Lake Mohave and Havasu are likely to have higher waves,” Outler said.

190 days without rain

Tuesday marks the 190th day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport.

“Unfortunately, there is no precipitation in the forecast,” Outler said.

