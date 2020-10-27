46°F
Freeze forecast for rural areas while Las Vegas warms back up

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2020 - 4:39 am
 

The first freeze of the fall — with lows around 29 — is forecast for areas in southern Clark County, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s the outlaying rural areas that we are most concerned about,” said meteorologist Chris Outler.

In Las Vegas, the Monday low dipped to 41 degrees, 14 degrees below normal, as a cold front also brought winds gusting close to 60 mph.

The Tuesday high should reach 67 with a 73 on Wednesday and 77 on Thursday. By Halloween, Saturday, the high should reach 80, 6 degrees above normal.

High winds

Boaters at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave will encounter high waves and brisk winds up to 25 or 35 mph.

“Lake Mead will be a better place to be on Tuesday as Lake Mohave and Havasu are likely to have higher waves,” Outler said.

190 days without rain

Tuesday marks the 190th day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport.

“Unfortunately, there is no precipitation in the forecast,” Outler said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

