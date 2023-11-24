59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Freeze watch issued as Las Vegas Valley braces for cold weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated November 24, 2023 - 12:55 pm
Temperatures may drop enough to allow snow-making operations at Lee Canyon soon. Lows below 20 ...
Temperatures may drop enough to allow snow-making operations at Lee Canyon soon. Lows below 20 and daytime highs around freezing are forecast this weekend by the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for this weekend as the Las Vegas Valley expects its coldest temperatures since early April.

The watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday and includes Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The weather service says frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive plants and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

After a sunny sky and a high near 61 on Friday, highs will drop to the upper 50s for the weekend, about 5-8 degrees below normal. Winds up to 10 mph are expected.

Lows at Harry Reid International Airport will be in the 30s with lows at higher elevations dropping closer to freezing. And significant winds could drop wind chill temperatures below freezing.

Red Rock Canyon is forecast to see highs around 50 with lows around or below freezing during the weekend.

Higher in elevation, Lee Canyon should see weekend highs a few degrees above freezing with lows dropping to around 15.

With sunny and clear skies, no precipitation is forecast through the coming week.

Review-Journal digital planning producer Paul Pearson contributed to this report.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Arrest reports give more details of teens arrested in fatal beating of Rancho teen
Arrest reports give more details of teens arrested in fatal beating of Rancho teen
2
‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal crash near Summerlin
‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal crash near Summerlin
3
Retired CIA agent shot, killed in mall parking lot Tuesday
Retired CIA agent shot, killed in mall parking lot Tuesday
4
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
5
Las Vegas karaoke nightclub hit with copyright infringement lawsuit
Las Vegas karaoke nightclub hit with copyright infringement lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Flurries spotted at Lee Canyon as cold front moves in
Flurries spotted at Lee Canyon as cold front moves in
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium
Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium
Winds almost as swift as F1 fans leaving Las Vegas
Winds almost as swift as F1 fans leaving Las Vegas
I-15 sees intermittent road closures due to blowing dust near Primm
I-15 sees intermittent road closures due to blowing dust near Primm