Friday to be hot, windy before relief arrives

Hot and windy conditions will cover the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, the National Weather Service says.

Pool cocktail waitress Briana Carroll, center, serves drinks to E.J. Morrow, left, and his wife Simone from Branson, Missouri, near the pool at The Strat on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The forecast high is 102 as morning winds of 5 to 10 mph will rise to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 34 mph.

A front will kick up the winds as it passes through, but it will bring a respite from the heat Saturday, when the forecast high is 92. Winds will remain strong, up to 26 mph.

Winds will calm to 5 to 9 mph Sunday, with a high around 96.

The high on Monday is expected to be near 101.

Friday fire watch

A fire-weather watch has been issued for much of the region from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday. Areas include Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Colorado River Valley, Death Valley National Park and parts of Inyo, Esmeralda, Nye and Lincoln counties.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected to gust to 50 mph. Combined with humidity of 5 percent to 10 percent, conditions will be right for fires to spread quickly.

