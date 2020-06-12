Friday to be hot, windy before relief arrives Saturday

Hot and windy conditions will cover the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Windy and hot conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, June 12, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Pool cocktail waitress Briana Carroll, center, serves drinks to E.J. Morrow, left, and his wife Simone from Branson, Missouri, near the pool at The Strat on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hot and windy conditions will cover the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, says the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 102 while morning winds of 5-10 mph will rise to 18-23 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 34 mph.

A front coming through the valley is the cause of the increasing winds, but will bring a respite from the heat on Saturday when the forecast high is 92. Winds will remain strong, up to 26 mph.

Windy conditions will calm considerably on Sunday at 5-9 mph. The high will be around 96.

The high on Monday is expected to be near 101.

Friday fire watch

A fire-weather watch has been issued for much of the region beginning at 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday. Areas include Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Colorado River Valley, Death Valley National Park and parts of Inyo, Esmeralda, Nye and Lincoln counties.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected to gust to 50 mph. Combined with humidity of 5 percent to 10 percent, conditions will be right for fires to spread quickly.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.