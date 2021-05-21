60°F
Friday winds in Las Vegas to be reduced, but still potent

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2021 - 5:12 am
 
Updated May 21, 2021 - 7:34 am
Stephanie Roberts, from Dallas, Tex., waits to cross the street in high winds on the Strip on T ...
Stephanie Roberts, from Dallas, Tex., waits to cross the street in high winds on the Strip on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. Gusts up to 64 mph should be less on Friday, May 21, 2021, but still approaching 30 mph. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wind velocities on Friday will be about half of what they were on Thursday but will still pack a punch, according to the National Weather Service.

A gust of 64 mph was recorded at Red Rock Conservation Area on Thursday afternoon with winds exceeding 40 mph in most parts of the valley for much of the afternoon and into the night.

With sunny skies Friday and a high near 72, southwest winds of 14-21 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Skies will turn partly cloudy Friday night with a low around 54.

Saturday will be slightly warmer with a high near 75. Winds will mainly stay below 10 mph.

Sunday will see a high near 82, still well below normal.

