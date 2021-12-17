Friday winds to put serious chill in Las Vegas air

A chilly Las Vegas weekend will start with a blustery Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny conditions with winds up to 18 mph

Las Vegas weather will be blustery on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with a high in the mid-50s and wind gusts up to 20 mph. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A chilly Las Vegas weekend will start with a blustery Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 54 is forecast with west-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph that could gust to the low 20s. The overnight low will be near 34 with wind gusts nearly as high.

Planning on boating tomorrow? Strong northerly winds in the Colorado River Valley will create elevated wave heights on the lakes, making for hazardous boating conditions on the lakes. Wave heights up to 3 feet and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. 🌬️🌊⛵#Azwx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/gLBNpqUcVF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 16, 2021

Winds should dissipate on Saturday, but the high will be around 53. The overnight low will be around 34.

Sunday should warm slightly.

Next week brings a chance on sprinkles or rain, according to the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.