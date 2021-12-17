Friday winds to put serious chill in Las Vegas air

35°F
A chilly Las Vegas weekend will start with a blustery Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 54 is forecast with west-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph that could gust to the low 20s. The overnight low will be near 34 with wind gusts nearly as high.

Winds should dissipate on Saturday, but the high will be around 53. The overnight low will be around 34.

Sunday should warm slightly.

Next week brings a chance on sprinkles or rain, according to the forecast.

