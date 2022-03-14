54°F
Full Las Vegas sunshine, calm winds forecast for Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A Las Vegas Valley high temperature near 72 is forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022, according t ...
A Las Vegas Valley high temperature near 72 is forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sunny sky, light winds and a high near 72 are forecast Monday for the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunday reached 72 even though a slight gray overcast prevented full sunshine much of the day.

“A trough just kind of came right across the area,” said meteorologist John Salmen. “The system is now beyond us and we’ll have a ridge of high pressure and maybe a few high clouds, but nothing more. It will be sunny.”

The Monday morning low at Harry Reid International Airport will be around 50 before rising about 20-22 degrees as the day progresses.

Tuesday could see the first 80-degree reading of the year although the latest weather service forecast is projecting 79.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s much of the week except for Thursday and Sunday when minor fronts are expected to cut the high readings to the low 70s, Salmen said.

A spit of rain in 2022

Precipitation remain scant at the airport and none is in the forecast. Just a bit more than 10 weeks into the year, the official Las Vegas Valley measuring site has recorded 0.06 of an inch. The norm by March 13 is 1.59 inches.

“We may have a chance (of rain) next Sunday, but that’s quite a ways out to be too sure,” Salmen said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
