Get ready Las Vegas for more extreme heat (and maybe some rain)

Shoes lie outside the pool as their owners splash around and cool off at the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People cool off by misters while walking along the Las Vegas Strip near Paris Las Vegas as temperatures approach 110 degrees on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For the second week in a row, “dangerous heat” is coming to Las Vegas.

Except this time, there may be a pot of gold at the end: decent chances of rain.

For four days, the valley will be under an extreme heat warning, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. It expires at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal during this “dangerous heat” event.

Affected areas include parts of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and south-central and Southern Nevada.

Last week, Harry Reid International Airport saw its second 112-degree day of the year. The airport first hit 112 on July 14. They are the hottest days of 2025.

Earlier this month, the Clark County coroner’s office reported at least 87 heat-related deaths so far this year. Oddly, last month was the coolest July that Las Vegas has seen since 2015.

But the good news arrives as soon as Thursday as the valley returns to “a more typical” summer monsoon pattern, said Chris Outler of the NWS.

Four-day forecast breakdown

Wednesday: 107 (record: 112 in 2020)

Thursday: 110 (record: 111 in 2020); 10-20 percent chance of rain

Friday: 109 (record: 110 in 1939); 20-40 percent chance of rain

Saturday: 106 (record: 110 in 2011); 20-40 percent chance of rain

Missing monsoon

The weather service, in a recent post on X, said this summer’s weather pattern “has favored dry conditions thanks to an active jet stream” across the Pacific Northwest. The monsoon moisture has stayed “well to our east, but has also kept the summer cooler than recent years.”

Wetter conditions have “largely favored” New Mexico and the Southern Plains states.

The agency said Harry Reid airport has recorded only 0.02 inches of rain since June 15, the beginning of monsoon season. The normal, to date, is 0.50.

Heat preparedness tips

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

— Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

2025 heat

August 13: For the second time this year, the valley saw 112 degrees.

July 14: At the time, it was the hottest day of the year for the valley. Harry Reid airport reached 112 degrees.

June 15: Las Vegas experienced its first 110-degree day of the year. The weather service reported on social media that this “ties for the 13th earliest 110°F+ day on record.”

June 8-9: Las Vegas saw its first extreme heat warning of the year, but no records were broken.

May 30: The valley hit 105 degrees, breaking a daily record.

May 22: Las Vegas registered its first 100-degree day of the year.

April 11: Las Vegas officially hit 96 degrees, a day after setting a record high of 93 degrees,

March 26: Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day of the year.

Feb. 3: Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.

