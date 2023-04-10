61°F
Got used to 80s? Prepare for 90s in Las Vegas — briefly

Get ready for warmer weather in Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
A high near 89 is forecast for the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, April 10, 2023, accordin ...
A high near 89 is forecast for the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, April 10, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After the first 80-degree day since late October with an 84 on Easter, temperatures in the central Las Vegas Valley should rise to around 89 on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

The sky should be sunny with light winds staying below 10 mph.

The Tuesday low will be near 63 with a sunny sky with an afternoon high near 93. Light early winds will become south-southwest at 16-21 mph later in the morning and could gust to 31 mph.

The record high for April 11 is 92 in 2014.

A front will move in late in the day and the overnight winds may stay strong to a Wednesday low near 64. The Wednesday high will be around 87.

“We’ll just have a gradual cooling down after two (warm) days,” said meteorologist Matt Woods. “We’ll be around normal through the weekend.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

