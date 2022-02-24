Gradual Las Vegas warming trend expected to start Thursday

A steady warming trend will slowly begin to warm the Las Vegas area Thursday after three most blustery days of winter.

Juan Young of Henderson bundled up as he walks during a windy day at Cornerstone Park on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Henderson. Winter conditions over the past three blustery days should be past as winds subside to single digits and temperatures gradually warm over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A gradual warming trend will begin Thursday in the Las Vegas area after three blustery days of a mild winter.

High temperatures in the middle to upper 50s Thursday through Saturday will still be below normal before reaching about 70 by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high should reach about 54, nearly 10 degrees below normal, while potent winds of the past three days will drop to single-digit velocity. Lower winds will alleviate issues that dropped wind chill temperatures close to the freezing mark during night hours much of the past three days.

The Friday morning low will be around 34 before rising to near 58 by the afternoon.

Saturday will still be chilly with a forecast high of 59. Sunday’s high should reach into the low 60s.

