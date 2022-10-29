Great outdoor conditions forecast for Las Vegas region

Outdoor recreation temperatures in the Las Vegas region should be suitable, says the National Weather Service.

Pleasant outdoor recreation conditions will prevail over the Las Vegas region starting Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over the northwest Las Vegas Valley as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Outdoor recreation temperatures are close to perfect in the Las Vegas region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

If you like warmth, Death Valley highs should be close to 90 much of the weekend, and reports are that CalTrans crews have made progress repairing several roads that were damaged during the summer floods.

Have outdoor plans around the region this weekend? The weather will be great with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Enjoy the beautiful Fall weather!#azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/J7fz1NtXrQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 28, 2022

If you enjoy crisp temperatures, Mount Charleston highs will be in the low 50s.

Lake Mead should see highs from around 70 to 75.

As for Las Vegas, the Saturday high will be near 74 while Sunday will see a high near 77.

The only elevated winds are expected Sunday with velocities of 8 to 13 mph in Las Vegas.

Clouds will develop starting Tuesday with a chance of rain each day Wednesday through Friday as a cold front heads through the valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.