Gust reaches 62 mph at Allegiant before storm warning expires

A severe thunderstorm warning that had been issued for much of the Las Vegas Valley expired at 5:15 p.m.

“Winds speeds are coming down to the 20s and 30s, but we did have a few gusts in the 50s and one of 62 mph at Allegiant Stadium,” National Weather Service forecaster Matt Woods said.

The warning called for 60 mph winds, quarter-size hail and heavy rain.

The warning expired at 5:15 p.m.

Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and the Southern Highlands area were expected to be affected.

A nearly stationary storm cell was spotted on radar over Enterprise about 4:50 p.m. and was slowly moving east.

Winds to 60 mph are possible, and potential roof damage was mentioned in the alert.

Earlier, some flooding was reported on State Route 160 in Pahrump.

The southwest part of the valley was reporting about .20 of an inch of rain near Mountain’s Edge, Woods said.

