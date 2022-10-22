Gusts could reach 65 mph as cold front aims for Las Vegas Valley

Potentially hazardous wind conditions will spread across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

Blowing dust caused by winds of 30-40 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis AFB as the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saturday afternoon and evening is expected to bring potentially hazardous wind conditions across the Las Vegas Valley.

A National Weather Service high wind warning begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 a.m. Sunday while a Clark County dust advisory has been issued for the day.

Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Gusts could reach 65 mph near Red Rock Canyon, the warning stated.

A Saturday high near 83 is forecast with a sunny sky. A southwest wind of 11 to 21 mph will increase to 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Patchy blowing dust is possible after 11 a.m., and a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph will increase to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 49 mph as a low pressure cold front moves from Northern Nevada into the Southern Nevada region.

Winds will shift to the north with the passage of the front, expected early Sunday morning.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, says the weather service.

Motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially when handling a high profile vehicle. Outdoor objects need to be secured.

Saturday night will bring a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Patchy blowing dust could occur before midnight. The night will be partly cloudy with a Sunday morning low around 55.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 67. The Monday morning low could be near 48 degrees.

Highs early next week will be around 70 with lows in the upper 40s.

Dust advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for Saturday to advise residents and construction sites of possible elevated levels of blowing dust because of the forecast of high winds.

Airborne dust is a form of air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

Planned outage on Mount Charleston

Nearly 500 customers will be without power part of the weekend in Kyle Canyon as NV Energy conducts an planned outage because of high winds.

A Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) will affect about 470 customers when power is turned off in the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak zones on Saturday starting between 7 and 11 a.m. and lasting until Sunday at 10 a.m., said the utility.

The outage is designed to prevent electricity from transmission lines from starting fires.

NV Energy will provide a customer resource center at The Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Road. It will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until power is restored.

