56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Gusty breezes forecast on a warm Las Vegas Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Southerly winds ma ...
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Southerly winds may gust into the lower 20-mph range on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Winds in the Las Vegas Valley could gust into the low 20-mph range on Sunday while temperatures stay above normal, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 81 is forecast with afternoon winds from the south at 8-15 mph with gusts into the low 20s. The overnight low will be near 56.

Monday will cool to a high around 76 with lighter afternoon winds.

Highs should be in the mid-70s most of the coming work week with lows in the lower 50s. The normal high for mid-November is in the low 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
3
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
4
In Nevada, a conviction for DUI resulting in death means prison time
In Nevada, a conviction for DUI resulting in death means prison time
5
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, very light traffic ...
Winter storm drops snow in Sierra, record rain in Reno
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

More than 2 feet of new snow snarled traffic in the Sierra on Monday while record rainfall in Reno forced the closure of one school and caused minor flooding that shut down some streets.