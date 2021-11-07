Gusty breezes forecast on a warm Las Vegas Sunday

Winds in the Las Vegas Valley could gust into the low 20 mph range on Sunday while temperatures stay above normal. says the National Weather Service.

People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Southerly winds may gust into the lower 20-mph range on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A high near 81 is forecast with afternoon winds from the south at 8-15 mph with gusts into the low 20s. The overnight low will be near 56.

Monday will cool to a high around 76 with lighter afternoon winds.

Highs should be in the mid-70s most of the coming work week with lows in the lower 50s. The normal high for mid-November is in the low 70s.

