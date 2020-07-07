Gusty, hot winds forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Hot and breezy conditions will envelope the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Carlos Contreras, left, 9, and his brother Edwin Contreras, right, 11, wait for water to fall from the fake palm trees at Tropical Breeze Park on Monday, July 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas. The 108-degree afternoon brought Contreras' family out to cool off in the water. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Hot and breezy conditions will envelope the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The heat will gradually increase during the week.

The forecast high for Tuesday is near 106. Breezy conditions with south-southwest winds from 13 to 22 mph with gusts up to 31 mph are expected. The overnight low will be around 76.

Wednesday will see a high around 105 with similar windy conditions.

Thursday’s expected high is 107 while Friday should rise to about 109 before projected highs of 112 Saturday through Monday.

Red flag warning

A fire warning is effective from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday for Clark and Lincoln counties as well as northwest Arizona and southwest Utah.

Southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph combined with low humidity and dry ground conditions mean any fire will likely spread quickly.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.