Gusty Las Vegas wind conditions forecast early this week

Some gusty afternoon and evening winds will dominate Las Vegas weather for the next few days.

Beautiful weather to start of the work week

Winds of 20 mph or perhaps higher are forecast in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis AFB as the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fall weather conditions — meaning some gusty afternoon and evening winds — will dominate the Las Vegas weather, says the National Weather Service.

Monday should see an afternoon high near 94 with afternoon and evening winds gusting up to 20 mph.

The Tuesday morning low will be near 70 before a high near 95. Wind gusts might even be a bit stronger.

Wednesday will cool to about 90 before daily high temperatures rise back toward 95 by next weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.