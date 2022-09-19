69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Gusty Las Vegas wind conditions forecast early this week

Beautiful weather to start of the work week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds of 20 mph or perhaps higher are forecast in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Sept. 19, 202 ...
Winds of 20 mph or perhaps higher are forecast in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis AFB as the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fall weather conditions — meaning some gusty afternoon and evening winds — will dominate the Las Vegas weather, says the National Weather Service.

Monday should see an afternoon high near 94 with afternoon and evening winds gusting up to 20 mph.

The Tuesday morning low will be near 70 before a high near 95. Wind gusts might even be a bit stronger.

Wednesday will cool to about 90 before daily high temperatures rise back toward 95 by next weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
2
CARTOON: This is who’s framing Trump
CARTOON: This is who’s framing Trump
3
Aces’ title parade set for Tuesday on Las Vegas Strip
Aces’ title parade set for Tuesday on Las Vegas Strip
4
CARTOONS: Biden now has a 100% chance of winning in 2024
CARTOONS: Biden now has a 100% chance of winning in 2024
5
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST