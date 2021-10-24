Gusty Las Vegas winds could reach 50 mph Monday with rain likely

Storms from the Pacific Northwest will be felt in Las Vegas Monday with wind gusts up to 50 mph as well as a strong chance of rain, says the National Weather Service.

The Strip is hammered with high winds and dust on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Similar conditions are expected Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Winds should ramp up starting about 10 a.m. and could reach 50 mph,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “The biggest impact will be on driving ion high profile vehicles, but it will be windy all over the valley.”

Gusting winds could blow unsecured objects around as well as kick up dust.

⚠Gusty winds expected Sunday evening through Monday with widespread wind gusts of 35 to 55 MPH. Expect blowing items like trashcans and lawn furniture, strong crosswinds, and blowing dust! #cawx #nvwx #vegaswx pic.twitter.com/heDgSShft4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 23, 2021

Sunday night will be most clear with a low around 59.

Rain on Monday night is a 70 percent probability. The Monday high will be near 77 with a low around 52.

Skies will clear on Tuesday with a high near 70.

California hammered

Flooding was reported Sunday across the San Francisco Bay Area, closing streets in Berkeley, inundating Oakland’s Bay Bridge toll plaza and overflowing rivers in Napa and Sonoma counties. Power poles were downed and tens of thousands of people in the North Bay were without electricity.

Strong winds were also expected, with gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) at the windiest spots in Northern California. Elevations above 9,000 feet (2,745 meters) in the Sierra Nevada could get 18 inches of snow or more from Sunday until Monday morning.

About 150 miles (241 kilometers) to the north, the California Highway Patrol closed a stretch of State Route 70 in Butte and Plumas counties because of multiple landslides within the massive Dixie Fire burn scar.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.