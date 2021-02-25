43°F
Gusty Las Vegas winds should diminish later Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2021 - 4:06 am
 
Updated February 25, 2021 - 4:12 am
Gusty winds of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley much of the day Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gusty winds that reached 55 mph on Wednesday evening diminished across the Las Vegas Valley overnight, but will remain a weather factor, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory for the region expired at 4 a.m. Winds were gusting to 31 mph at McCarran International Airport as of 3:45 a.m. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday a gust of 55 mph was recorded at the airport.

“We will still see winds of 25 to 30 mph for much of the day,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “They will die down later in the afternoon.”

The Thursday high temperature is forecast to be 59, more than a dozen digits below the 73 recorded Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s. The Friday high will be near 66, a degree above average. Saturday should see a high of 63.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas in Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.