Gusty winds blow into Las Vegas, Summerlin sees snow flurries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2021 - 3:55 am
 
Updated March 10, 2021 - 3:58 pm
Rain and snow showers are seen over Summerlin from Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

Scattered rain showers, gusty winds and highs in the 50s are expected Wednesday for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Some light rain was reported near Mount Potosi abut 7:30 a.m. and was moving to the north-northeast toward Red Rock Canyon.

“It’s very light and some of it is not reaching the ground,” said weather service meteorologist Dan Berc. “It might clip Summerlin” as it moves north.

A few snow flurries were spotted in Summerlin on Wednesday afternoon.

Also, the weather service reported that snow showers were coming down in Kyle and Lee canyons in the Spring Mountains.

At 5 p.m., the service reported a 58mph gust at Henderson Executive Airport and strong winds elsewhere in Henderson.

The pattern will likely repeat Thursday and Friday with daytime spotty shower or snow flurry activity. The high both days will be around 55 with a 30% chance of precipitation.

“The front is so slow moving and large,” Adair said, noting the cold mass was slowly spinning over Nevada, Utah, Arizona and much of California.

The front will move away by the weekend. A high of 55 on Friday is forecast to rise to a Saturday high of 63 with a 68 on Sunday.

A weaker cold front could drop the temperatures back to the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday.

