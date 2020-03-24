Gusty winds, cool conditions forecast for Las Vegas

Windy and cool conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the middle of the week before a chance of rain Thursday.

Clouds in the Las Vegas Valleyt on March 23, 2020 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Weather conditions will be windy with sunny skies in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The Bliss Dance sculpture at the Park near T-Mobile Arena is silhouetted as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

For those venturing outdoors, windy and cool conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

“The strongest winds will be on Wednesday afternoon, but it’s going to be gusty both days,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “Then it will cool down for a few days before warming for the weekend.”

Tuesday morning winds of 7-12 mph will increase to 16-21 mph in the afternoon with gusts close to 30 mph possible.

Skies will be sunny with a high near 71, which is close to normal. The overnight low will be around 50.

Wednesday will be sunny with morning winds of 10-15 mph before reaching 20-25 in the afternoon and gusts up to 36 mph.

The overnight low will be around 44. Windy conditions will remain with steady winds of 14-23 with gusts up to 32.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday with a high near 58.

The high on Monday at McCarran International Airport was 67 degrees and rainfall was measured at 0.01 inches.

