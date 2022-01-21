Gusty winds could pose hazardous travel Friday across Las Vegas region

Northerly winds gusting up to 45 mph will pose travel and dust issues for all of the Las Vegas region starting around noon Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Winds gusting to 45 mph are possible on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Winds gusting from the north up to 45 mph will pose travel and dust issues for all of the Las Vegas region starting Friday morning, according to a high wind advisory from the National Weather Service.

Steady winds from 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph will begin Friday morning for all of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona. Strong winds are forecast to continue for the southern part of the region to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, through Saturday afternoon.

⚠️Wind Advisory Friday-Saturday⚠️ Another round of gusty north winds is set to impact the region Friday through Saturday. Strong crosswinds will impact high profile vehicles as well as produce choppy water on area lakes. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Z1cp07A3Gm — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 20, 2022

The strongest winds may occur south of Las Vegas, according to the advisory.

“Highest wind speeds will be focused in the higher terrain,” the advisory states. “Dangerous crosswinds possible along Interstate 15 between Barstow-Daggett and Primm as well as along Interstate 40 between Barstow-Daggett and Needles.”

Motorists are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should also be secured. Downed tree limbs and power outages because of downed lines are possible.

More clouds in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, clouds are expected to increase on Friday with a high of 62 is forecast. Light morning winds will increase during the day. The overnight low will be around 43 with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Saturday will be slightly cooler with winds remaining strong.

Conditions should be calmer on Sunday with a high near 62.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.