Gusty winds, dusty conditions forecast for Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 10, 2022 - 6:34 am
Steady 20-30 mph north winds gusting to 50 mph will make for possibly hazardous travel conditions Thursday in Southern Nevada.

Rain is a 20 percent possibility before 9 a.m. Thursday with patchy blowing dust until about 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A wind advisory runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It covers Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible..

Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibility at times.

The sky will be mostly sunny, and a high of 59 is forecast.

Winds will diminish overnight, but gusts up to 28 are forecast. An overnight low of 38 is expected at Harry Reid International Airport.

Better conditions for weekend

The winds should almost vanish by Friday with a sunny sky with a high near 64 is forecast.

High temperatures in the 70s are forecast for the weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
