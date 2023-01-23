40°F
Gusty winds expected to make travel difficult Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Gusting winds could reach 50 mph across much of the region on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, according ...
Gusting winds could reach 50 mph across much of the region on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The high in Las Vegas will be around 53. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Travel on Interstate 15 from Barstow, Calif., through Las Vegas to the Utah state line could be difficult Monday, warns the National Weather Service.

A high wind advisory for all of Southern Nevada, southeastern California and northwest Arizona began at 6 p.m. Sunday and runs until 4 p.m. Monday.

North winds of 20-30 mph could gust to 40-50 mph. Strong crosswinds will likely make for difficult driving.

Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible along with flying debris and dust. Boating conditions are likely.

In Las Vegas, sunny conditions and a high near 53 is expected. Winds of 17-21 mph could gust to 29 mph.

Monday night winds will be 11-14 mph with gusts to 20.

The Tuesday low should be near 35, rising to a high near 56. Winds should be 10 mph or below.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

