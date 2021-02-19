Gusty winds forecast Saturday before Las Vegas conditions warm

Some Saturday afternoon and evening wind gusts are the only negative aspect of the weekend forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds could reach close to 30 mph on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“Saturday afternoon we have a weak cold front moving through,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “It won’t change the temperature much but will have produce wind gusts in the 20s.”

Temps will climb back to at or above seasonal averages this weekend!

☀️⛱️

…but along with those warmer temps will be more gusty winds from the north.

🌬️🍃

Winds will calm and temps will continue to rise going into the start work week!#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/lA0Ep8vXM8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 18, 2021

The Friday forecast high is 63, which is the norm for this time of year. Winds are expected to be light with a sunny sky. Overnight lows will drop close to 40.

Saturday should see a high of about 65 with the winds being strongest in the afternoon, up to about 30 mph.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with a high near 62.

Warmer temperatures, into the low 70s, are forecast for Monday and Tuesday. The mercury has reached the 70s twice this month, 72 on Feb. 3 and 70 on Feb. 11.

