73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Gusty winds picking up in Las Vegas Valley

High winds, low temps and possibility of rain
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 5:09 am
 
Updated October 11, 2021 - 3:37 pm
Pedestrians have their hair blown as they walk during strong winds at the corner of Las Vegas a ...
Pedestrians have their hair blown as they walk during strong winds at the corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pedestrians have their hair blown as they walk during strong winds at the corner of Las Vegas a ...
Pedestrians have their hair blown as they walk during strong winds at the corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas’ week has gotten off to a windy start, while Mount Charleston could see its first significant snowfall of the fall.

A high-wind warning will be in effect in the Las Vegas Valley and Mount Charleston this afternoon through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Expect winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Power outages are possible and the weather service warns drivers to watch out for fallen trees and power lines.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Monday because of the high winds.

McCarran International Airport, in a tweet, advised that strong winds are affecting flights into Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Valley also will see a 30 percent chance of scattered showers mainly between 5 and 8 p.m. with a high of 77. After an overnight low of 52, the valley will see breezy conditions on Tuesday with winds of 16 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph with a high temperature near 66. The wind will mostly dissipate by Wednesday with sunny conditions and a high near 67.

Mount Charleston also will have a winter winter advisory in place from 2 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains at 7,000 feet in elevation and above. After a daytime high of 54, temperatures will fall to an overnight low of 24 on Mount Charleston with an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

There could be as much as four inches of snow, the NWS said, coupled with wind gusts as high as 60 mph. Drivers should expect hazardous travel conditions along high elevations in Kyle and Lee Canyons due to slippery roads and periods of low visibility because of blowing snow.

Sunny conditions will return on Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees and an overnight low of 26. Highs will remain in the high 40s to low 50s for the rest of the week with overnight lows hovering around 30 degrees.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man in custody after stabbing, barricade near downtown Las Vegas
Man in custody after stabbing, barricade near downtown Las Vegas
2
Southwest cancels more than 1K weekend flights; Las Vegas affected
Southwest cancels more than 1K weekend flights; Las Vegas affected
3
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose millions on worst week of NFL season
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose millions on worst week of NFL season
4
Management company did not pay HOA water bills
Management company did not pay HOA water bills
5
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST