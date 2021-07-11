Gusty winds, possible rain headed toward Las Vegas Valley

Sunday night in the Las Vegas Valley is going to get windy, and possibly rainy, according to the National Weather Service.

Visitors to Lake Mead like Andy Canizalez from Las Vegas did their best to enjoy the water while dealing with record-high temperatures. (Elliot Bauman / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Strip seen from Henderson on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Excessive heat continues to hit the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ian Alaniz, 5, of Dublin, Texas, touches a water feature outside of New York-New York Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A view looking towards the MSG Sphere, Wynn and Encore as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Strip seen from Henderson on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Excessive heat continues to hit the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People walk on the Strip near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People walk on the Strip near Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Meagan Ghorashian of Portland runs on the crosswalk near Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A person walks on The Park near walks the Strip near New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A view looking towards the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Spirit Airlines plane takes lands at McCarran International Airport as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view looking towards downtown as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunday night in the Las Vegas Valley is going to get windy, and possibly rainy, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds over 40 mph from storms northwest of Las Vegas are expected to move into the valley shortly, the weather service tweeted just after 8 p.m.

The high winds and possible showers come at the end of a weekend when Las Vegas matched its highest temperature on record. But daily highs should drop to the mid-100s by midweek, according to the weather service.

McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes official readings, topped out at 114 degrees on Sunday. Meteorologist Dan Berc said dust and clouds kicked up by neighboring storms kept the temperature a few degrees lower than Saturday’s high of 117, which tied the Las Vegas record.

Death Valley National Park, which rose to 129 on Saturday, reached 128 on Sunday.

Las Vegas, NV had a high of 117°F today (tied all-time record).💥 You may be thinking:🤔117°F? My phone/car says it's hotter! 😀 Elevation varies a lot across the #LasVegas Valley, so the temperature can vary a lot too. BUT, these measurements aren't all official. Here's why.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C4UnrwYplD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 11, 2021

An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Monday.

Berc said there’s a chance of monsoonal showers and thunderstorms early this week, with a 20 percent chance on Monday and Tuesday and a 15 percent chance on Wednesday.

Monday has a forecast high of 113, which is expected to drop to 109 on Tuesday and 106 for Wednesday through Saturday, Berc said.

Early-morning lows will be near 90 degrees to start the week.

Energy conservation urged

NV Energy has asked customers to conserve electricity from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday because of the heat wave and out-of-state wildfires.

Thank you for conserving energy today from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Setting your thermostat to 78 degrees and postponing the use of large appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers can help us continue to maintain reliable service. pic.twitter.com/C7aPXI0alA — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) July 11, 2021

Precautions

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders during times of excessive heat:

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open through Monday. They include:

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday

Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St. (north of East Flamingo Road), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday

Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Avenue and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Alexis Ford, Katelyn Newberg and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.