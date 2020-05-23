Gusty winds to die down for nice Las Vegas Saturday before heat begins

Wind gusts up to 40 mph early Saturday will diminish gradually Saturday across the Las Vegas Valley.

Early winds gusting up to 40 mph will diminish during the day on Saturday, May 23, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Stratosphere in honor of front line COVID-19 responders on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt

Wind gusts up to 40 mph early Saturday will diminish gradually Saturday across the Las Vegas Valley.

“The winds started gusting up to 40 mph about 2 a.m. at McCarran (International Airport), but they will die down to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

North breezes will stick around the first half of today then start to subside this afternoon. Enjoy the temperatures today as they will be around 5 degrees below normal. Plenty of sunshine, less wind and warmer temperatures will occur Sunday and Memorial Day. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/0PDbYsXmV9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 23, 2020

Sunny skies and a high near 85 are forecast with the northerly winds ranging up to 17 mph. The overnight low will be around 63 with winds below 10 mph.

Sunday will begin a gradual heat wave with a forecast high of 88 and light winds.

The high for Memorial Day will be around 93. Winds will gust into the low 20s.

The Tuesday high is forecast to be 100 with 106 on Wednesday, 108 on Thursday and 107 on Friday.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat watch for Wednesday thru Friday. It covers all of Southern Nevada except for the Spring Mountains and extends into northwest Arizona and southeast California.

Record to near-record high temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees are forecast for Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow and Morongo Basin. Highs of 110 to 115 are predicted for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Bullhead City, Needles and Lake Havasu City. Kingman will see 105 while Death Valley National Park will reach 115 to 120.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.