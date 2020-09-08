Gusty winds whip Las Vegas; cooler temperatures prevail

Shiloh, 3, her mother Amanda and father Ruben of Santa Barbara brave high winds as they cross Casino Center Boulevard at the Fremont Street Experience in down Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jimmy Pontius, 60, of Las Vegas, is photographed outside of his home in the Arts District, surrounded by dust caused by wind, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas city workers remove tree branches broken by strong wind on Sahara Avenue, near Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. Strong winds sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley caused power outages for thousands of people in Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas city workers remove tree branches broken by strong wind on Sahara Avenue, near Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. Strong winds sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley caused power outages for thousands of people in Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wind and dust cover the Las Vegas valley, on Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Resort World banners fly over the fence during strong winds, on the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wind and dust cover the Las Vegas valley, on Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A construction worker tries to fold the Resorts World construction site sign after heavy wind knocked down temporary construction fence on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction workers try to recover the Resorts World construction site sign after heavy wind knocked down temporary construction fence on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction workers try to recover the Resorts World construction site sign after heavy wind knocked down temporary construction fence on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A traffic lights went dark on Wynn Road and Desert Inn Road due to strong winds sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley causing power outages for thousands of people in Southern Nevada on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Valley residents faced high wind gusts Tuesday morning as a cold front moved into the region.

Nellis Air Force Base had a gust of 61 mph at 8:58 a.m. while other parts of the Las Vegas Valley were feeling winds of 30 to 45 mph.

“We will probably see winds at that level through most of the day and then a gradual decline into sunset,” National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Wind speeds were about 10 mph at McCarran International Airport just before 5 a.m. but were clocked at 38 mph an hour later.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 85. The overnight low will drop to about 65 with gusts up to 28 mph.

Some dust plumes were coming from the Jean dry lake beds south of the valley during the morning, Steele said.

“The winds have been from the northwest, but they will shift from the northeast and that will bring the dust closer to Interstate 15, so we are keeping an eye on that,” Steele said.

Smoke, dust advisory

Clark County issued a smoke and dust advisory for Tuesday, warning residents with respiratory issues to stay indoors as much as possible.

Smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

Steady temperature decline

After a high of 106 on Monday, temperatures were steadily dropping early Tuesday, with a 78 degree reading at 9 a.m.

The winds may push some of the California wildfire smoke out of the hazy Las Vegas sky but could just as well add dust to the atmosphere or bring in smoke from fires burning to the north and east.

No rain is forecast from the cold front. Wednesday’s forecast high is 80.

“Unfortunately, this (cool-down) will be pretty brief,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “We’ll be back into the 90s by Friday and triple digits by the weekend.”

Gusts to 60 mph

A high-wind warning is active through 11 p.m. Tuesday for Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are forecast.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are expected, the weather service warning said. Travel in the area will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will make boating hazardous.

The warning will revert to an advisory Wednesday with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

It's been bone-dry here in the Desert Southwest. 🌵😖 If you combine dry conditions with windy conditions, the result is HIGH fire danger. ⚠️🔥

The Red Flag Warning is to bring awareness to the high potential for wildfire starts Tuesday. Heed all fire restrictions!

(4/x) pic.twitter.com/7c1tAVktsF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 8, 2020

Power outages and road danger

Nearly 4,500 people faced power outages by 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to NV Energy. Nearly 1,500 were in central Las Vegas, in the general vicinity of The Strat and to the west. Roughly 1,245 customers without power were in the central corridor around U.S. Highway 95 near Jones Boulevard.

By 11:31 a.m., the number of affected customers had dropped to 3,059. Only about 100 were near The Strat. About 1,285 were a bit southwest of The Strat, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Another 549 were near Maryland parkway and Flamingo Road.

Las Vegas police reported an uprooted tree had fallen onto a power line along Wynn Road. Various other road hazards, including debris in the road, were reported as strong gusts swept across Southern Nevada throughout the morning.

Red flag warning

A warning about increased fire dangers covers most of the region until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong northerly winds will increase as the cold front sweeps south through the region, especially late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Widespread winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph and localized gusts to 50 mph are possible. Humidity levels of 6 to 12 percent and dry conditions will mean any fires that begin will probably spread rapidly.

