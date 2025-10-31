Halloween’s weather in Las Vegas not spooky: 80s and sunny
The far-from-scary, mild weather continues with a high of 83 degrees under clear skies, according to the National Weather Service.
It may well be Halloween, but Friday’s weather is far from spooky.
The far-from-scary, mild weather continues with a high of 83 degrees under clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. The warm conditions will hold on until late in the evening — as the NWS shared their “Trick-or-Treating” forecast on X, predicting temperatures in the 70s until at least 9 p.m.
Trick-or-Treating Weather
Partly cloudy skies & above-normal temperatures expected Friday evening! Have a fun & safe night.
Overnight the low will be around 60 degrees, and a few clouds will form above the valley.
Weekend forecast
Saturday: High 83, sunny
Sunday: High 83
