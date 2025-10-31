54°F
Halloween’s weather in Las Vegas not spooky: 80s and sunny

Genesis Castor, 15, left, Emma Celeste, 15, take in a ride at Halloween Town LV Thursday, Oct. ...
Genesis Castor, 15, left, Emma Celeste, 15, take in a ride at Halloween Town LV Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Costumed individuals take in a ride at Halloween Town LV Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas ...
Costumed individuals take in a ride at Halloween Town LV Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sunshine seen through trees in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
The D is seen as cloudy skies linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in L ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

It may well be Halloween, but Friday’s weather is far from spooky.

The far-from-scary, mild weather continues with a high of 83 degrees under clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. The warm conditions will hold on until late in the evening — as the NWS shared their “Trick-or-Treating” forecast on X, predicting temperatures in the 70s until at least 9 p.m.

Overnight the low will be around 60 degrees, and a few clouds will form above the valley.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: High 83, sunny

Sunday: High 83

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

By / RJ

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Thursday will differ from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorms, and will instead have clear skies and a high of 82 degrees.

 
By / RJ

The National Weather Service shared their 3-day outlook Las Vegas and the surrounding areas—and it shows that much of the same is expected.

