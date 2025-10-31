Halloween’s weather in Las Vegas not spooky: 80s and sunny

The far-from-scary, mild weather continues with a high of 83 degrees under clear skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather to remain in low 80s as the week ends

Costumed individuals take in a ride at Halloween Town LV Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Genesis Castor, 15, left, Emma Celeste, 15, take in a ride at Halloween Town LV Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

It may well be Halloween, but Friday’s weather is far from spooky.

The far-from-scary, mild weather continues with a high of 83 degrees under clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. The warm conditions will hold on until late in the evening — as the NWS shared their “Trick-or-Treating” forecast on X, predicting temperatures in the 70s until at least 9 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating Weather

🪦👻💀🎃

Partly cloudy skies & above-normal temperatures expected Friday evening! Have a fun & safe night. For YOUR location, type your zip code into https://t.co/H4ycRS8zTQ, then scroll down & click "Hourly Weather Forecast".#VegasWx #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/PtbJ6GqhpQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 30, 2025

Overnight the low will be around 60 degrees, and a few clouds will form above the valley.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: High 83, sunny

Sunday: High 83

