Hang on or stay inside! Winds may reach 70 mph in mountains

Wind gusts to 70 mph are expected in the Spring Mountains on Saturday while speeds could reach 50 mph in the valley.

Wind gusts could reach 70 mph in the Spring Mountains on Saturday, March 4, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s going to be a windy weekend across the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday wind gusts could reach 70 mph in the Spring Mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 AM PST Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for the Eastern Sierra, Owens Valley, Spring Mountains, and Las Vegas. Use extra caution while traveling and secure loose items. #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3sXNRaLpdo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 3, 2023

A wind advisory runs from 10 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday and includes all communities in western Clark County and southern Nye County, the Spring Mountains and Las Vegas Valley.

Southwest winds of 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph are expected in the Spring Mountains. In Las Vegas, southwest winds of 25-35 with gusts to 50 mph are called for.

Patchy, blowing dust is likely after 2 p.m. and from 7 to 11 p.m.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected for lightweight or high-profile vehicles. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 64.

⛄️ Make a snowman while you can! Sunny skies mean snow is already starting to melt away, especially in lower elevations. 🌞#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GrMkHZ7Qen — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 2, 2023

Wind velocities should diminish Saturday night, but will increase Sunday.

After a morning low near 41, the Sunday high should be near 60.

In the central valley, wind speeds on Sunday should be 16-24 mph with gusts to 37 mph. Winds could be stronger at higher elevations.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.