Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow

With wind gusts up to 60 mph at Reid International Airport and snow reported in parts of the valley, a passing storm isn’t showing Southern Nevada much love on Valentine’s Day.

Snow flurries have been reported in Skye Canyon, the northwest valley and in Boulder City, along with high winds across the entire valley. However, the snow in Skye Canyon and the northeast valley does not seem to be sticking, according to the National Weather Service.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads are requiring chains and snow tires.

Mount Charleston was experiencing “mid blizzard” conditions Tuesday morning, and advised people to avoiding driving in the area in a tweet.

Better to watch the sideways snow from the warmth of indoors than out on the roads in these freezing high winds!

Harry Reid International Airport has seen wind gusts up to 60 mph, though average winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph throughout the lover’s holiday. The high at the airport will be around 54 degrees with a wind chill of 29, according to the weather service.

The wind advisory from the weather service is in effect until 10 p.m.

Departure delays were about about an hour, and arrival delays were about 45 minutes due to wind.

Winds could damage trees and take down power lines. Travel may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.

Interstate 11 was under a wind alert Tuesday afternoon. NDOT advised drivers of vehicles over 9 feet to use caution.

The Regional Transportation Commission issued a travel alert for I-15 from Primm thru Jean. RTC warned drivers to prepare for major delays.

Several power outages impacting about 4,000 people were reported in North Las Vegas and central Las Vegas Tuesday morning, according to NVEnergy. The number reduced to 1,000 people in North Las Vegas by Tuesday afternoon, and the outage was not expected to be resolved until 4 p.m.

Dust advisory

On Monday, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for Tuesday “to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds.”

In a release, the county said that “high winds in the Mojave Desert are expected around 3 a.m. Tuesday in western San Bernardino and Nye counties, which could transport windblown dust to Clark County—including the Las Vegas Valley.”

The county offered tips to limit exposure to dust, which include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

— Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

— Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

