44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Hazardous mountain driving, rain in valley expected Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
FILE - The first snow of the 2022-23 season at the Lee Canyon arch on Nov. 3, 2022. The resort ...
FILE - The first snow of the 2022-23 season at the Lee Canyon arch on Nov. 3, 2022. The resort has received about 80 inches of snow so far this winter. The record is 255 inches in 2004-05. (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

A winter storm may drop up to 16 inches of snow in the Spring Mountains and create difficult driving conditions starting Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

The weather service is going as far as to suggest that people headed to Mount Charleston rethink their plans, saying moderate to heavy snow developing through the day will be hazardous.

Icy roads and limited visibility are expected along with 2-4 inches of snow from 5,000 to 7,000 feet, 8-12 inches above 7,000 feet with 16 inches possible near the peaks.

Snowy conditions are expected to start around noon and continue to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lee Canyon has received about 80 inches of snow so far this ski season.

Rain likely in valley

In the Las Vegas Valley, showers are a 60 percent chance mainly after 3 p.m. Light southwest winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 18 mph. A mostly cloudy sky and a high near 60 are forecast.

Showers are an 80 percent chance Saturday night with winds of 13-21 mph gusting to 31 mph.

The Sunday morning low will be around 45. Mostly sunny conditions and a high near 58 are expected Sunday.

A 30 percent chance of rain returns on Sunday night, mostly after 10 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day is forecast for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 54.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
2
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
3
Keno jackpot worth over $108K won at off-Strip casino
Keno jackpot worth over $108K won at off-Strip casino
4
1 entry matches all 6 numbers in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
1 entry matches all 6 numbers in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
5
Famed chef abandons Las Vegas restaurant plans
Famed chef abandons Las Vegas restaurant plans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Sunny Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Sunny Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
After solid snow, steady rain, storm clears out of Las Vegas
After solid snow, steady rain, storm clears out of Las Vegas
Rain, wind expected New Years Day as Las Vegas starts 2023
Rain, wind expected New Years Day as Las Vegas starts 2023
Wet end to year may carry into ’23; lake down 22 feet in year
Wet end to year may carry into ’23; lake down 22 feet in year
Cloudy sky, cooler temps expected before weekend rain
Cloudy sky, cooler temps expected before weekend rain