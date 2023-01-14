Hazardous mountain driving, rain in valley expected Saturday

Snow, ice and limited visibility in the Spring Mountains with rain in the Las Vegas Valley is forecast starting early Saturday afternoon.

FILE - The first snow of the 2022-23 season at the Lee Canyon arch on Nov. 3, 2022. The resort has received about 80 inches of snow so far this winter. The record is 255 inches in 2004-05. (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

A winter storm may drop up to 16 inches of snow in the Spring Mountains and create difficult driving conditions starting Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

⚠️❄️ Planning on going to @GoMtCharleston on Saturday? Consider canceling or changing your plans! Moderate to heavy snow is likely Saturday afternoon & will result in dangerous road conditions. If you must travel to Mt Charleston Saturday, be prepared for winter road conditions! pic.twitter.com/AMbKCQJ289 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 13, 2023

The weather service is going as far as to suggest that people headed to Mount Charleston rethink their plans, saying moderate to heavy snow developing through the day will be hazardous.

Icy roads and limited visibility are expected along with 2-4 inches of snow from 5,000 to 7,000 feet, 8-12 inches above 7,000 feet with 16 inches possible near the peaks.

⚠️ Winter Storm Warnings ⚠️ 📍 Spring Mtns incl. Mt. Charleston

⏰ 12 PM Sat – 4 AM Sun

❄️ 8 – 16 in of snow above 6000 ft 📍 Eastern Sierra Slopes & White Mtns

⏰ 12 PM Sat – 4 AM Tue

❄️ 1 – 3 ft of snow for Sierra & 8 – 16 in of snow for White Mtns#NvWx #CaWx pic.twitter.com/cqxO8BOY4Z — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 13, 2023

Snowy conditions are expected to start around noon and continue to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lee Canyon has received about 80 inches of snow so far this ski season.

Rain likely in valley

In the Las Vegas Valley, showers are a 60 percent chance mainly after 3 p.m. Light southwest winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 18 mph. A mostly cloudy sky and a high near 60 are forecast.

Showers are an 80 percent chance Saturday night with winds of 13-21 mph gusting to 31 mph.

The Sunday morning low will be around 45. Mostly sunny conditions and a high near 58 are expected Sunday.

A 30 percent chance of rain returns on Sunday night, mostly after 10 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day is forecast for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 54.

