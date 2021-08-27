Haze eases Friday, Las Vegas heat rises; cooling stations to open

Excessive heat will make a return to the entire Las Vegas region for most of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Ducks sit under a bench along Mariner Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, to avoid strong sunlight. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A girl rides a scooter passing ducks along Mariner Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

What goes with dry weather in the desert? Heat!! An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the weekend. Perhaps, we'll see some relief next week? #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/hPKpv2pnJp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 26, 2021

Temperatures are forecast to rise up to 110 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley, most of Clark County and southern Nye County except for higher elevations. The excessive heat warning runs from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

A similar excessive heat warning is in play for the Colorado River Valley, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Laughlin and Bullhead City, where highs of 110 to 115 are forecast. It runs until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Due to an excessive heat warning issued by @NWSVegas, cooling stations will be activated Saturday & Sunday, August 28th-29th #VegasWx #Vegas pic.twitter.com/MRh39gFVlP — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 27, 2021

Cooling stations will be activated in several Clark County locations on Saturday and Sunday.

Smoke likely to stay north

The wildfire smoke/haze of the past few days is forecast to hold off to the north in Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties, said meteorologist Clay Morgan.

An air quality advisory runs through Friday with ozone levels and smaller particulate matter to be in the moderate range.

People sensitive to air pollution should limit their outdoor exposure or eliminate it completely.

The forecast high for Friday is 107 with light and variable winds.

A Saturday high of 108 is forecast for McCarran International Airport, the official measuring station for the valley.

Nora may enter picture

A chance of moisture is in the forecast for several days next week.

“Tropical Storm Nora in the Pacific could put out a moisture surge early next week,” Morgan said. “It all depends on how far north and west it might get. Right now Las Vegas appears to be on the fringe, but a tiny shift could change things. It’s yet to be determined.”

